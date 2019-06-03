$197.59 Million in Sales Expected for Ameresco Inc (AMRC) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Ameresco Inc (NYSE:AMRC) will announce $197.59 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Ameresco’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $195.80 million and the highest is $200.00 million. Ameresco reported sales of $196.98 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Ameresco will report full-year sales of $855.40 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $850.39 million to $858.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $904.50 million, with estimates ranging from $900.00 million to $909.70 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Ameresco.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02. Ameresco had a net margin of 4.57% and a return on equity of 8.44%. The firm had revenue of $150.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.29 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AMRC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ameresco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 6th. Roth Capital raised Ameresco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Ameresco from $16.50 to $19.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 target price (up from $17.50) on shares of Ameresco in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.50.

AMRC opened at $14.50 on Monday. Ameresco has a 1 year low of $11.35 and a 1 year high of $18.05. The firm has a market cap of $732.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.90, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

In related news, Director Nickolas Stavropoulos bought 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.19 per share, with a total value of $60,760.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,760. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP David J. Corrsin sold 1,756 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total value of $28,974.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,038,872 shares in the company, valued at $17,141,388. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 102,934 shares of company stock worth $1,717,958. Insiders own 57.93% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ameresco by 2.1% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 106,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,724,000 after buying an additional 2,181 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Ameresco by 134.0% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,205 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 2,408 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Ameresco by 508.8% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,945 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 3,297 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. purchased a new position in Ameresco in the fourth quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Ameresco by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 80,643 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,136,000 after purchasing an additional 7,008 shares during the last quarter. 28.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Ameresco

Ameresco, Inc provides comprehensive energy services for businesses and organizations in North America and Europe. It offers energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, energy security and resilience, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions. The company operates through U.S. Regions, U.S.

