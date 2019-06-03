$14.30 Million in Sales Expected for Airgain Inc (AIRG) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Airgain Inc (NASDAQ:AIRG) will report $14.30 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Airgain’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $14.30 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $14.29 million. Airgain posted sales of $14.97 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, August 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Airgain will report full-year sales of $62.59 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $62.30 million to $63.06 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $72.38 million, with estimates ranging from $69.00 million to $76.34 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Airgain.

Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The technology company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). Airgain had a negative return on equity of 2.57% and a negative net margin of 1.83%. The company had revenue of $15.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.07) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Airgain from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Airgain from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Airgain in a report on Friday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.25.

Airgain stock opened at $12.82 on Monday. Airgain has a twelve month low of $7.85 and a twelve month high of $17.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.12 million, a PE ratio of -47.48 and a beta of 1.83.

In related news, President Jacob Suen sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $112,000.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 53,570 shares in the company, valued at approximately $749,980. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Arthur M. Toscanini sold 23,492 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total transaction of $305,396.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 64,313 shares in the company, valued at $836,069. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,000 shares of company stock worth $527,060 over the last quarter. 8.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of AIRG. Vanguard Group Inc grew its holdings in Airgain by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 340,094 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,469,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Airgain during the 4th quarter valued at about $75,000. Alambic Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in Airgain during the 4th quarter valued at about $957,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Airgain by 37.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 59,605 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $591,000 after purchasing an additional 16,137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Worth Venture Partners LLC grew its holdings in Airgain by 35.9% during the 4th quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 145,111 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,436,000 after purchasing an additional 38,296 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.89% of the company’s stock.

Airgain, Inc designs, develops, and engineers antenna products for original equipment and design manufacturers, chipset vendors, service providers, and value added resellers and distributors worldwide. Its products include MaxBeam embedded antennas; profile embedded antennas; profile contour embedded antennas; ultra-embedded antennas; OmniMax high performance external antennas; MaxBeam carrier class antennas; and SmartMax embedded antennas, as well as automotive, fleet, public safety, and M2M antennas.

