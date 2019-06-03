$130.70 Million in Sales Expected for Key Energy Services Inc (KEG) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Key Energy Services Inc (NYSE:KEG) will announce sales of $130.70 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Key Energy Services’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $138.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $122.80 million. Key Energy Services posted sales of $144.41 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.5%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Key Energy Services will report full-year sales of $530.30 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $491.20 million to $583.50 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $625.40 million, with estimates ranging from $580.20 million to $691.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Key Energy Services.

Key Energy Services (NYSE:KEG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.09) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $109.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.53 million. Key Energy Services had a negative return on equity of 383.21% and a negative net margin of 17.26%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine raised Key Energy Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Key Energy Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $3.00 price target on Key Energy Services and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Key Energy Services has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.94.

In related news, major shareholder Soter Capital, Llc purchased 5,000 shares of Key Energy Services stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.14 per share, with a total value of $25,700.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Key Energy Services by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 98,509 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 4,565 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Key Energy Services by 20.6% in the third quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 30,850 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 5,273 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Key Energy Services by 30.4% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 23,115 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 5,387 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of Key Energy Services by 3.5% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 215,873 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $876,000 after buying an additional 7,240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alambic Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Key Energy Services in the first quarter worth about $52,000. 47.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Key Energy Services stock traded up $0.10 on Wednesday, reaching $1.80. 226,267 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 334,886. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.75 million, a PE ratio of -0.40 and a beta of 3.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.51. Key Energy Services has a fifty-two week low of $1.59 and a fifty-two week high of $17.76.

About Key Energy Services

Key Energy Services, Inc operates as an onshore rig-based well servicing contractor in the United States. It operates through Rig Services, Fishing and Rental Services, Coiled Tubing Services, and Fluid Management Services segments. The Rig Services segment is involved in the completion of newly drilled wells; workover and recompletion of existing oil and natural gas wells; well maintenance activities; and plugging and abandonment of wells at the end of their useful lives, as well as provision of specialty drilling services to oil and natural gas producers.

