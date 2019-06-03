$1.11 Earnings Per Share Expected for MKS Instruments, Inc. (MKSI) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) will report earnings of $1.11 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for MKS Instruments’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.13 and the lowest is $1.08. MKS Instruments reported earnings of $2.33 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 52.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, July 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MKS Instruments will report full-year earnings of $5.33 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.88 to $5.70. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $7.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.86 to $8.00. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow MKS Instruments.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.05. MKS Instruments had a return on equity of 20.38% and a net margin of 15.13%. The business had revenue of $463.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $460.64 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.07 earnings per share. MKS Instruments’s revenue was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. BidaskClub lowered MKS Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Susquehanna Bancshares assumed coverage on MKS Instruments in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. They set a “positive” rating and a $123.00 price objective for the company. Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price objective (up from $115.00) on shares of MKS Instruments in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on MKS Instruments from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered MKS Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.44.

MKS Instruments stock traded down $0.59 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $70.87. 456,250 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 616,098. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 4.59 and a quick ratio of 2.98. MKS Instruments has a 1-year low of $56.37 and a 1-year high of $118.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.46.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 23rd. MKS Instruments’s payout ratio is presently 10.22%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of MKS Instruments during the first quarter worth $39,000. Ferris Capital LLC bought a new position in MKS Instruments in the first quarter valued at about $44,000. AlphaOne Investment Services LLC bought a new position in MKS Instruments in the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in MKS Instruments by 53.0% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 514 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in MKS Instruments by 292.6% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 530 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.03% of the company’s stock.

MKS Instruments Company Profile

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, subsystems, and process control solutions that measure, monitor, deliver, analyze, power, and control critical parameters of manufacturing processes worldwide. It operates through two segments, Vacuum and Analysis, and Light and Motion. The Vacuum and Analysis segment offers analytical and control solutions, including gas analyzers, automation control products, I/O modules, automation software, and precision machined components and electromechanical assemblies; direct and indirect pressure measurement and integrated process solutions; and materials delivery solutions comprising flow and valve technologies, as well as integrated pressure measurement and control subsystems to provide customers with control capabilities that are optimized for a given application.

