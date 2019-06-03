$0.29 Earnings Per Share Expected for Rexford Industrial Realty Inc (REXR) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Rexford Industrial Realty Inc (NYSE:REXR) to announce $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Rexford Industrial Realty’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.28 to $0.30. Rexford Industrial Realty reported earnings of $0.27 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.4%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, July 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Rexford Industrial Realty will report full year earnings of $1.20 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.18 to $1.21. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.27 to $1.36. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Rexford Industrial Realty.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $60.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.05 million. Rexford Industrial Realty had a return on equity of 2.43% and a net margin of 18.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS.

Several analysts recently commented on REXR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.00.

Shares of NYSE:REXR traded up $0.21 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $38.01. 22,460 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 735,609. The company has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a PE ratio of 33.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 8.34, a quick ratio of 8.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Rexford Industrial Realty has a 12-month low of $28.17 and a 12-month high of $39.21.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a $0.185 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. Rexford Industrial Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.07%.

In related news, General Counsel David E. Lanzer sold 5,085 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.19, for a total value of $194,196.15. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 5,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $218,370.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Adeel Khan sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $1,520,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,520,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in Rexford Industrial Realty by 99.2% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,243 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 619 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Rexford Industrial Realty by 65.4% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,424 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Rexford Industrial Realty during the 1st quarter worth $60,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in Rexford Industrial Realty during the 1st quarter worth $69,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its position in Rexford Industrial Realty by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,494 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.30% of the company’s stock.

Rexford Industrial is a real estate investment trust focused on owning and operating industrial properties in Southern California infill markets. The Company owns 179 properties with approximately 22.1 million rentable square feet and manages an additional 20 properties with approximately 1.2 million rentable square feet.

