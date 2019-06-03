$0.04 EPS Expected for PDF Solutions, Inc. (PDFS) This Quarter

Brokerages expect PDF Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDFS) to post earnings per share of $0.04 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for PDF Solutions’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.03 to $0.05. PDF Solutions reported earnings of $0.02 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 100%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, August 1st.

On average, analysts expect that PDF Solutions will report full year earnings of $0.30 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.29 to $0.30. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.55 to $0.56. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for PDF Solutions.

PDF Solutions (NASDAQ:PDFS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The technology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.02. PDF Solutions had a negative net margin of 12.23% and a negative return on equity of 5.00%. The business had revenue of $20.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

PDFS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub cut PDF Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. ValuEngine upgraded PDF Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PDF Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, February 7th. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of PDF Solutions in a report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded PDF Solutions from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, February 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

Shares of PDF Solutions stock traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $11.91. 11,682 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 177,335. PDF Solutions has a 1 year low of $7.56 and a 1 year high of $14.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $394.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.75 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 6.90, a current ratio of 6.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Teachers Advisors LLC increased its position in PDF Solutions by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 56,996 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $515,000 after purchasing an additional 7,147 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in PDF Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $400,000. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in PDF Solutions by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 42,745 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 2,691 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in PDF Solutions by 21.9% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 80,150 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $676,000 after purchasing an additional 14,423 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund purchased a new position in PDF Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Institutional investors own 83.19% of the company’s stock.

PDF Solutions Company Profile

PDF Solutions, Inc provides hardware, software, and intellectual property products to integrated circuit (IC) vendors in the United States, China, Taiwan, Germany, and internationally. It offers Exensio platform, which consists of Exensio-Yield that collects and stores yield data in an analysis-ready database, which enables product engineers to identify and analyze production yield, performance, reliability, and other issues; Exensio-Control, which provides fault detection and classification capabilities for monitoring, alarming, and controlling manufacturing tool sets; Exensio-Test that offers data collection and analysis capability; Exensio Characterization, which encapsulates test structure analysis functionality of electrical and in-line inspection data from CV test chips and design-for-inspection DFI on-chip instruments; and Exensio ALPS that provides device manufacturers with the capability to link all device data, including fabrication and characterization data from every step of the product life cycle.

