Zix Co. (ZIXI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $44.57 Million

Analysts predict that Zix Co. (NASDAQ:ZIXI) will announce $44.57 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for ZIX’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $44.50 million and the highest is $44.63 million. ZIX reported sales of $17.50 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 154.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ZIX will report full year sales of $167.64 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $167.47 million to $167.80 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $200.57 million, with estimates ranging from $193.60 million to $207.53 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow ZIX.

ZIX (NASDAQ:ZIXI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 28th. The software maker reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.01. ZIX had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 20.21%. The business had revenue of $18.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.31 million.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ZIXI. BidaskClub downgraded ZIX from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ZIX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, May 11th. Craig Hallum set a $14.00 price target on ZIX and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of ZIX in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered ZIX from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.75.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quantamental Technologies LLC grew its stake in ZIX by 71.1% in the first quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 5,817 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,417 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in ZIX by 1,108.8% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 9,670 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 8,870 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in ZIX by 63,870.6% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,875 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 10,858 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in ZIX by 2,185.1% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 16,453 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 15,733 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bayesian Capital Management LP grew its stake in ZIX by 38.3% in the first quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP now owns 17,700 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.27% of the company’s stock.

ZIXI traded down $0.24 during trading on Thursday, reaching $8.96. 537,204 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,558,182. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.37, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of $511.04 million, a P/E ratio of 28.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.11. ZIX has a 12-month low of $4.66 and a 12-month high of $11.15.

ZIX Company Profile

Zix Corporation provides email encryption, data loss prevention (DLP), threat protection, archiving, and bring-your-own-device mobile security solutions for the healthcare, financial services, insurance, and government sectors primarily in the United States. The company offers ZixEncrypt that bundles email encryption and DLP capabilities to enable the secure exchange of email; ZixProtect, a cloud-based service that defends organizations from zero-day malware, ransomware, phishing, CEO fraud, W-2 phishing attacks, spam, and viruses in email; and ZixArchive, a cloud-based email retention solution that enables user retrieval, compliance, and e-discovery.

