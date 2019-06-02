Zions Bancorporation N.A. Sells 1,785,302 Shares of Alerian MLP ETF (AMLP)

Zions Bancorporation N.A. cut its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP) by 99.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,271 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,785,302 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s holdings in Alerian MLP ETF were worth $153,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Allen Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 165.8% in the 4th quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 6,229,657 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $54,385,000 after purchasing an additional 3,885,568 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 116.2% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,423,857 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $44,371,000 after purchasing an additional 2,377,952 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 4,226.3% in the 4th quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 1,403,833 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,255,000 after purchasing an additional 1,371,384 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $11,643,000. Finally, Emerson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,554,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA AMLP traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.64. The stock had a trading volume of 12,069,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,482,582. Alerian MLP ETF has a twelve month low of $8.27 and a twelve month high of $11.41.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th were given a $0.195 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.09%.

Alerian MLP ETF Company Profile

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

