Zilliqa (ZIL) Hits One Day Trading Volume of $36.11 Million

Zilliqa (CURRENCY:ZIL) traded 1.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on June 2nd. Zilliqa has a total market capitalization of $174.56 million and $36.11 million worth of Zilliqa was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zilliqa token can now be bought for approximately $0.0201 or 0.00000230 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including BitMart, BiteBTC, Hotbit and OOOBTC. During the last seven days, Zilliqa has traded 4.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00005057 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $33.52 or 0.00383883 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $192.75 or 0.02207142 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011488 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0404 or 0.00000462 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001567 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.18 or 0.00162426 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0763 or 0.00000873 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00004187 BTC.

About Zilliqa

Zilliqa launched on November 6th, 2017. Zilliqa’s total supply is 12,533,042,435 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,687,360,058 tokens. The official website for Zilliqa is www.zilliqa.com . Zilliqa’s official Twitter account is @zilliqa . The Reddit community for Zilliqa is /r/zilliqa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Zilliqa

Zilliqa can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitbns, Gate.io, Binance, Radar Relay, Bithumb, OKEx, Tokenomy, Koinex, Ethfinex, Coinhub, Kucoin, DragonEX, OTCBTC, Coinone, Korbit, GOPAX, Huobi, BitMart, UEX, Kyber Network, OOOBTC, BiteBTC, Upbit, IDEX, Zebpay, WazirX, AirSwap, HitBTC, DEx.top, FCoin, BitForex, DDEX, Hotbit and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zilliqa directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zilliqa should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zilliqa using one of the exchanges listed above.

