Zacks: Opera Ltd (OPRA) Given $9.00 Average Target Price by Analysts

Shares of Opera Ltd (NASDAQ:OPRA) have earned a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one analysts that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Analysts have set a 12-month consensus price objective of $9.00 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Opera an industry rank of 144 out of 256 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in Opera by 13.1% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 35,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 4,156 shares during the period. FIL Ltd grew its position in Opera by 45.3% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,581,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,389,000 after acquiring an additional 493,011 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. bought a new stake in Opera in the first quarter valued at $1,795,000. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Opera by 52.5% in the first quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 54,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 18,770 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in Opera in the fourth quarter valued at $94,000. Institutional investors own 3.68% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:OPRA traded down $0.71 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.47. The company had a trading volume of 549,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 175,355. Opera has a fifty-two week low of $5.31 and a fifty-two week high of $15.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.23.

Opera (NASDAQ:OPRA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Opera had a return on equity of 5.73% and a net margin of 18.24%. The company had revenue of $51.28 million during the quarter.

About Opera

Opera Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides mobile and PC web browsers in Ireland, Russia, and internationally. It offers mobile browser products under the Opera Mini, Opera for Android, and Opera Touch names; PC browser under the Opera for Computers name; Opera News, a personalized news aggregation app; and Okash, a microfinance app.

