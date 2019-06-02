Zacks Investment Research Lowers Thor Industries (THO) to Strong Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) from a buy rating to a strong sell rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Thor Industries manufactures a wide range of recreational vehicles (RVs) at various manufacturing facilities located in Indiana and Ohio and sold through independent dealers in the U.S. and Canada. “

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Thor Industries in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. They set an underperform rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of Thor Industries from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, February 19th. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on shares of Thor Industries to $85.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 12th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Thor Industries from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, February 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Thor Industries in a report on Thursday, March 28th. They issued a hold rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $90.89.

NYSE THO opened at $51.64 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.04, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.70. Thor Industries has a 52-week low of $47.71 and a 52-week high of $109.94.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The construction company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. Thor Industries had a return on equity of 17.27% and a net margin of 3.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 34.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.51 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Thor Industries will post 5.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Thor Industries in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in Thor Industries by 224.9% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 10,340 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $645,000 after buying an additional 7,157 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Thor Industries by 2.8% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 71,578 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,464,000 after buying an additional 1,921 shares in the last quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Thor Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,129,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in shares of Thor Industries by 2.9% in the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 17,020 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,061,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. 87.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Thor Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Towable Recreational Vehicles and Motorized Recreational Vehicles. The company offers travel trailers under the Airstream Classic, International, Tommy Bahama, Flying Cloud, Sport, Basecamp, and Nest travel trade names, as well as Interstate series of Class B motorhomes; and gasoline and diesel Class A and Class C motorhomes under the Four Winds, Freedom Elite, Majestic, Hurricane, Chateau, Windsport, Axis, Vegas, Tuscany, Palazzo, Aria, Quantum, Compass, Gemini, and A.C.E trade names.

