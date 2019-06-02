Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Vascular Biogenics (VBLT) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Vascular Biogenics Ltd. is a clinical stage biotechnology company. It is focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of treatments for cancer and immune-inflammatory diseases. Its lead oncology candidate VB-111, is a gene-based biologic which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of recurrent glioblastoma, an aggressive form of brain cancer. It is also developing VB-201, an oral small molecule that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment psoriasis and ulcerative colitis. Vascular Biogenics Ltd. is headquartered in Or Yehuda, Israel. “

Get Vascular Biogenics alerts:

VBLT has been the subject of several other research reports. Chardan Capital reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Vascular Biogenics in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of Vascular Biogenics in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Vascular Biogenics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st.

Shares of VBLT stock opened at $1.37 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 8.35, a quick ratio of 8.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Vascular Biogenics has a one year low of $0.60 and a one year high of $3.10.

Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $0.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.30 million. Vascular Biogenics had a negative net margin of 2,724.02% and a negative return on equity of 31.69%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Vascular Biogenics will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Athena Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vascular Biogenics during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Menta Capital LLC bought a new position in Vascular Biogenics during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Vascular Biogenics by 272.3% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 59,427 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 43,466 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Vascular Biogenics by 7.4% during the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 145,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Vascular Biogenics by 19.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 277,112 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $421,000 after buying an additional 45,552 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 6.85% of the company’s stock.

About Vascular Biogenics

Vascular Biogenics Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of treatments for cancer. The company's program is based on its proprietary vascular targeting system platform technology, which utilizes genetically targeted therapy to destroy newly formed or angiogenic blood vessels.

Recommended Story: Risk Tolerance

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Vascular Biogenics (VBLT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Vascular Biogenics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vascular Biogenics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.