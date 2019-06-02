Zacks: Brokerages Expect Protagonist Therapeutics Inc (PTGX) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.54 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Protagonist Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:PTGX) will announce earnings of ($0.54) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Protagonist Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.59) to ($0.49). Protagonist Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.41) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 31.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Protagonist Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($2.36) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.61) to ($2.11). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($2.11) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.40) to ($1.81). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Protagonist Therapeutics.

Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.01. Protagonist Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 40.78% and a negative net margin of 209.02%. The business had revenue of $1.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 million.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PTGX. ValuEngine upgraded Protagonist Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. BidaskClub downgraded Protagonist Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Protagonist Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Protagonist Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $11.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Protagonist Therapeutics in a report on Friday, February 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.33.

Shares of NASDAQ PTGX opened at $10.06 on Friday. Protagonist Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $5.49 and a twelve month high of $14.36. The company has a quick ratio of 5.02, a current ratio of 5.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market capitalization of $247.76 million, a PE ratio of -5.78 and a beta of 1.96.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 75.5% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 19,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 8,450 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Protagonist Therapeutics by 1,675.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 10,405 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new position in Protagonist Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $177,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Protagonist Therapeutics by 94.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 26,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 12,819 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Protagonist Therapeutics by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 34,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 5,084 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.40% of the company’s stock.

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops peptide-based product candidates to address unmet medical needs in hematology and gastroenterology. The company is developing PTG-300, an injectable hepcidin mimetic that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with beta-thalassemia by targeting the chronic anemia; PTG-200, an antagonist peptide product candidate, which has completed Phase I clinical trial to treat inflammatory bowel disease (IBD); and PN-943, an oral, alpha-4-beta-7 specific integrin antagonist that is in Phase I clinical trial for treating IBD.

