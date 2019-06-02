Zacks: Brokerages Expect Bank of Commerce Holdings (BOCH) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $15.09 Million

Equities research analysts expect Bank of Commerce Holdings (NASDAQ:BOCH) to report $15.09 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Bank of Commerce’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $15.10 million and the lowest is $15.08 million. Bank of Commerce posted sales of $12.54 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.3%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Bank of Commerce will report full-year sales of $60.02 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $59.74 million to $60.30 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $64.74 million, with estimates ranging from $63.78 million to $65.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Bank of Commerce.

Bank of Commerce (NASDAQ:BOCH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $14.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.71 million. Bank of Commerce had a return on equity of 10.83% and a net margin of 25.21%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Bank of Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. ValuEngine cut Bank of Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th.

BOCH traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $10.30. 19,649 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,782. The stock has a market capitalization of $186.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. Bank of Commerce has a 12-month low of $8.40 and a 12-month high of $13.20.

In other Bank of Commerce news, Director Joseph Gibson bought 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.50 per share, for a total transaction of $26,250.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director David J. Inderkum bought 2,591 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.30 per share, for a total transaction of $26,687.30. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 28,600 shares in the company, valued at $294,580. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 15,908 shares of company stock worth $168,699 in the last three months. 5.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BOCH. Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC increased its position in shares of Bank of Commerce by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC now owns 72,926 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $799,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares during the last quarter. JCSD Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Bank of Commerce by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. JCSD Capital LLC now owns 289,321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,171,000 after purchasing an additional 19,728 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Bank of Commerce by 50.7% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 107,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after purchasing an additional 36,175 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Bank of Commerce by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 193,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,888 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Bank of Commerce by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 871,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,634,000 after purchasing an additional 45,228 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.89% of the company’s stock.

Bank of Commerce

Bank of Commerce Holdings operates as the bank holding company for Redding Bank of Commerce that provides a range of financial services and products for retail customers and small to medium-sized businesses in California. Its deposit products include checking, interest-bearing checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

