Zacks: Brokerages Expect Astec Industries, Inc. (ASTE) to Post $0.42 EPS

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE) will announce earnings of $0.42 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Astec Industries’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.40 and the highest is $0.44. Astec Industries posted earnings per share of $1.03 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 59.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, July 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Astec Industries will report full-year earnings of $2.34 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.22 to $2.45. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.25 to $3.00. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Astec Industries.

Get Astec Industries alerts:

Astec Industries (NASDAQ:ASTE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $325.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $338.68 million. Astec Industries had a negative net margin of 5.67% and a positive return on equity of 9.53%. Astec Industries’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. BidaskClub cut Astec Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. ValuEngine cut Astec Industries from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Astec Industries from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.00.

In other Astec Industries news, insider Jaco Van Der Merwe purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $32.75 per share, with a total value of $65,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 4,579 shares in the company, valued at $149,962.25. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ASTE. RMB Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Astec Industries by 4.0% during the first quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 10,505 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $397,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Astec Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,405,000. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co raised its stake in shares of Astec Industries by 11.1% during the first quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co now owns 106,359 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,016,000 after acquiring an additional 10,595 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Astec Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, SEI Investments Co bought a new stake in shares of Astec Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $114,000. 92.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:ASTE traded down $0.58 on Friday, reaching $29.43. 120,568 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 161,151. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market cap of $676.14 million, a PE ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 1.44. Astec Industries has a 12 month low of $27.86 and a 12 month high of $63.69.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 13th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. Astec Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.07%.

Astec Industries Company Profile

Astec Industries, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets equipment and components for the road building, aggregate processing, geothermal, water, oil and gas, and wood processing industries in the United States and internationally. The company's Infrastructure Group segment provides hot-mix asphalt plants, wood pellet plants, asphalt pavers, material transfer vehicles, soil stabilizing reclaiming machinery, milling machines, paver screeds, and related ancillary equipment.

Featured Story: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Astec Industries (ASTE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Astec Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Astec Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.