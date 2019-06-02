Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate I.D. Systems, Inc. (IDSY) Will Post Earnings of $0.01 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that I.D. Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDSY) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.01 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for I.D. Systems’ earnings. I.D. Systems posted earnings of $0.02 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 50%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that I.D. Systems will report full-year earnings of $0.13 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.10 to $0.15. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.29 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow I.D. Systems.

I.D. Systems (NASDAQ:IDSY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04). I.D. Systems had a negative net margin of 13.16% and a negative return on equity of 11.87%. The business had revenue of $13.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.14 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of I.D. Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.53.

In other I.D. Systems news, major shareholder Cannell Capital Llc purchased 83,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.03 per share, for a total transaction of $502,238.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Chris Adams Wolfe purchased 19,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.15 per share, for a total transaction of $97,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 219,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,128,231.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 134,550 shares of company stock worth $790,707 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in I.D. Systems by 1.1% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 348,683 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,068,000 after buying an additional 3,625 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in I.D. Systems by 59.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,063 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 5,629 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in I.D. Systems by 28.9% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 42,468 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 9,520 shares during the period. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in I.D. Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $98,000. Finally, Cutler Group LP acquired a new position in I.D. Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $103,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ IDSY traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $4.89. 71,051 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,521. I.D. Systems has a fifty-two week low of $4.76 and a fifty-two week high of $7.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

About I.D. Systems

I.D. Systems, Inc develops, markets, and sells wireless machine-to-machine solutions primarily in North America. The company provides integrated wireless solutions that utilize radio frequency identification, Wi-Fi, satellite or cellular communications, sensor technologies, and software to control, monitor, track, and analyze industrial and rental vehicles, as well as transportation assets.

