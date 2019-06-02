Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate BankUnited (BKU) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $224.65 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) will post $224.65 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for BankUnited’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $222.00 million and the highest is $227.55 million. BankUnited posted sales of $287.24 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 21.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BankUnited will report full-year sales of $911.41 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $905.00 million to $916.83 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $957.90 million, with estimates ranging from $947.00 million to $970.47 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover BankUnited.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.01. BankUnited had a return on equity of 10.30% and a net margin of 19.06%. The firm had revenue of $227.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $219.03 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.77 EPS.

BKU has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Sandler O’Neill lowered BankUnited from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. ValuEngine lowered BankUnited from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Stephens lowered BankUnited from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered BankUnited from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Barclays lowered BankUnited from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $35.75 to $37.00 in a research report on Friday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.67.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of BankUnited in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of BankUnited in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of BankUnited in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Premia Global Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of BankUnited in the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in shares of BankUnited in the 4th quarter valued at $75,000. 96.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE BKU traded down $0.68 on Thursday, reaching $32.48. 639,641 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 628,635. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The firm has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a PE ratio of 13.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.11. BankUnited has a 12 month low of $28.05 and a 12 month high of $44.97.

About BankUnited

BankUnited, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, National Association that provides a range of banking services to small and medium sized businesses, and individual and corporate customers in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit; and treasury management services.

