Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Banc of California Inc (BANC) to Announce $0.19 EPS

Wall Street brokerages predict that Banc of California Inc (NYSE:BANC) will post $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Banc of California’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.16 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.22. Banc of California reported earnings of $0.16 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 18.8%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, July 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Banc of California will report full year earnings of $0.68 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.58 to $0.82. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.65 to $1.22. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Banc of California.

Banc of California (NYSE:BANC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $74.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.56 million. Banc of California had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 7.52%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.06 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Banc of California from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. DA Davidson lowered Banc of California from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.75.

Shares of NYSE BANC traded down $0.27 during trading on Friday, hitting $13.23. 364,729 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 249,776. Banc of California has a 12-month low of $12.22 and a 12-month high of $20.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The firm has a market cap of $686.39 million, a PE ratio of 27.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.25.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. Banc of California’s dividend payout ratio is presently 106.12%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of Banc of California by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 30,420 shares of the bank’s stock worth $405,000 after acquiring an additional 669 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Banc of California by 25.5% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,920 shares of the bank’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its holdings in shares of Banc of California by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 28,958 shares of the bank’s stock worth $401,000 after acquiring an additional 1,049 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Banc of California by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 346,246 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,609,000 after acquiring an additional 1,844 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Banc of California by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 43,525 shares of the bank’s stock worth $579,000 after acquiring an additional 1,878 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.33% of the company’s stock.

Banc of California, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Banc of California, National Association that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, retirement, and interest and noninterest-bearing demand accounts, as well as certificates of deposits.

