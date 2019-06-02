Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Athenex Inc (ATNX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $18.15 Million

Brokerages predict that Athenex Inc (NASDAQ:ATNX) will announce $18.15 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Athenex’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $21.20 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $15.10 million. Athenex reported sales of $11.57 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 56.9%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Athenex will report full year sales of $79.83 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $70.00 million to $90.60 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $110.73 million, with estimates ranging from $73.50 million to $172.20 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Athenex.

Athenex (NASDAQ:ATNX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by ($0.08). Athenex had a negative return on equity of 96.55% and a negative net margin of 189.86%. The firm had revenue of $25.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.55 million.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ATNX shares. BidaskClub raised Athenex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Athenex in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. SunTrust Banks started coverage on Athenex in a report on Friday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer started coverage on Athenex in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Finally, CIBC started coverage on Athenex in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Athenex currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.00.

ATNX traded down $0.04 on Thursday, reaching $14.45. The stock had a trading volume of 475,009 shares, compared to its average volume of 619,398. Athenex has a fifty-two week low of $9.38 and a fifty-two week high of $20.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market cap of $971.78 million, a PE ratio of -10.03 and a beta of 0.03.

In related news, CEO Johnson Yiu Nam Lau purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.78 per share, with a total value of $117,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 2,917,422 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,367,231.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Song-Yi Zhang sold 32,240 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.85, for a total value of $382,044.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 157,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,967,090 and sold 132,240 shares valued at $1,559,044. Corporate insiders own 18.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Athenex by 913,400.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 9,134 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Athenex in the fourth quarter valued at about $147,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in shares of Athenex in the first quarter valued at about $158,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY increased its stake in shares of Athenex by 356.6% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 14,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 11,125 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Athenex in the first quarter valued at about $194,000. 31.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Athenex Company Profile

Athenex, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of various therapies for the treatment of cancer and related conditions in North America and Asia. It operates in three segments: Oncology Innovation Platform, Global Supply Chain Platform, and Commercial Platform.

