Zacks: Analysts Expect Estee Lauder Companies Inc (EL) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $3.51 Billion

Wall Street brokerages predict that Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL) will announce sales of $3.51 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have made estimates for Estee Lauder Companies’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $3.44 billion and the highest is $3.55 billion. Estee Lauder Companies posted sales of $3.30 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.4%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Estee Lauder Companies will report full year sales of $14.79 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $14.72 billion to $14.82 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $15.79 billion, with estimates ranging from $15.45 billion to $16.05 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Estee Lauder Companies.

Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.25. Estee Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 43.52% and a net margin of 12.45%. The business had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EL. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their price target on Estee Lauder Companies from $161.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Raymond James upped their price target on Estee Lauder Companies from $164.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. UBS Group upped their price target on Estee Lauder Companies from $153.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Estee Lauder Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $153.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank downgraded Estee Lauder Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $170.82.

In related news, major shareholder Zinterhofer Aerin Lauder Trust sold 2,800,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.21, for a total transaction of $465,388,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Lynn Forester sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.48, for a total value of $1,724,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,414,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,076,427 shares of company stock valued at $511,648,490. 16.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EL. Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new stake in Estee Lauder Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Anderson Fisher LLC purchased a new stake in Estee Lauder Companies in the first quarter worth about $43,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Estee Lauder Companies in the first quarter worth about $43,000. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its position in Estee Lauder Companies by 112.1% in the first quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 263 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Motco increased its position in Estee Lauder Companies by 45.8% in the first quarter. Motco now owns 277 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EL opened at $161.03 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $59.93 billion, a PE ratio of 31.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.69. Estee Lauder Companies has a 1 year low of $121.47 and a 1 year high of $180.20.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th. Estee Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.14%.

Estee Lauder Companies Company Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, such as moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care products, exfoliators, acne care products, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, including lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as related items, including compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

