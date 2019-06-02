Zacks: Analysts Expect Cognex Co. (CGNX) Will Announce Earnings of $0.24 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) will announce $0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Cognex’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.23 and the highest is $0.26. Cognex posted earnings per share of $0.36 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 33.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cognex will report full year earnings of $1.02 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.95 to $1.06. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.07 to $1.39. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Cognex.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $173.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.16 million. Cognex had a net margin of 26.55% and a return on equity of 18.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share.

Several analysts have weighed in on CGNX shares. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Cognex from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley set a $47.00 price target on shares of Cognex and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Cognex from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Cognex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cognex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cognex has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.20.

In other Cognex news, insider John J. Curran sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.01, for a total value of $2,450,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,500 shares in the company, valued at $612,625. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cognex in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Ruggie Capital Group purchased a new position in shares of Cognex in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Executive Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cognex in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Bremer Bank National Association purchased a new position in shares of Cognex in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cognex in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.53% of the company’s stock.

Cognex stock traded down $1.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $40.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,357,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,009,168. The company has a quick ratio of 7.46, a current ratio of 8.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $7.16 billion, a PE ratio of 32.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.95. Cognex has a 12 month low of $34.88 and a 12 month high of $59.18.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. Cognex’s payout ratio is 16.13%.

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate tasks primarily in manufacturing processes worldwide. It provides machine vision products, which are used to automate the manufacture and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

