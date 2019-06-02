Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Xylem Inc (XYL) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.35 Billion

Wall Street analysts forecast that Xylem Inc (NYSE:XYL) will announce $1.35 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Xylem’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.34 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.38 billion. Xylem reported sales of $1.32 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 2.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Xylem will report full-year sales of $5.39 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.36 billion to $5.45 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $5.68 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.64 billion to $5.72 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Xylem.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.06). Xylem had a net margin of 10.50% and a return on equity of 19.46%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. Xylem’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have commented on XYL shares. Boenning Scattergood reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Xylem in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Xylem from $80.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Xylem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded Xylem from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 29th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Xylem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.93.

In other news, insider Colin R. Sabol sold 15,930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.45, for a total value of $1,281,568.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 54,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,387,984.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven R. Loranger sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.99, for a total value of $769,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 26,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,059,020.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 65,280 shares of company stock valued at $5,165,009 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of XYL. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its holdings in Xylem by 7.6% in the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,873 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in Xylem by 13.4% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,134 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in Xylem by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 7,864 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $525,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Xylem by 1.0% during the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 13,863 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dempze Nancy E lifted its stake in Xylem by 0.9% during the first quarter. Dempze Nancy E now owns 17,353 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,373,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. 85.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of XYL stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $74.22. 800,380 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 843,049. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Xylem has a 52-week low of $60.65 and a 52-week high of $84.41. The firm has a market cap of $13.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.77, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.15.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 30th will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 29th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Xylem’s payout ratio is 33.33%.

Xylem Company Profile

Xylem Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications. It operates in three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment offers various products, including water and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment under the Flygt, Godwin, Wedeco, Sanitaire, and Leopold names for the transportation and treatment of water.

