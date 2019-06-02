Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Nextdecade Corp (NEXT) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.16 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Nextdecade Corp (NASDAQ:NEXT) to report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.16) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Nextdecade’s earnings. Nextdecade reported earnings of ($0.03) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 433.3%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Friday, September 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Nextdecade will report full year earnings of ($0.62) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.94) to ($0.30). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($0.39) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.53) to ($0.30). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Nextdecade.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NEXT. Zacks Investment Research raised Nextdecade from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Gabelli assumed coverage on Nextdecade in a research note on Monday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wolfe Research raised Nextdecade from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Scotiabank assumed coverage on Nextdecade in a research note on Friday, February 8th. They issued a “sector perform” rating for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Nextdecade presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.90.

Shares of NEXT stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $5.43. 50,111 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,511. The company has a market cap of $596.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.24 and a beta of -0.56. Nextdecade has a 1 year low of $3.15 and a 1 year high of $7.53.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEXT. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP increased its stake in Nextdecade by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP now owns 1,527,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,248,000 after purchasing an additional 146,009 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in Nextdecade in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. grew its holdings in Nextdecade by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 56,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 6,020 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in Nextdecade during the 1st quarter valued at $896,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in Nextdecade by 503.6% during the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 144,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $796,000 after buying an additional 120,323 shares during the last quarter. 85.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Nextdecade

NextDecade Corporation, a liquefied natural gas (LNG) development company, engages in the development of LNG export projects and associated pipelines in the State of Texas. It intends to develop a portfolio of LNG projects, including Rio Grande LNG export facility, which has a liquefaction capacity of 27 million tons of LNG per annum located in Brownsville, Texas; and the 137-mile Rio Bravo Pipeline that transports natural gas from the Agua Dulce supply area to Rio Grande LNG.

