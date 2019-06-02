Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Marcus Corp (MCS) Will Post Earnings of $0.67 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Marcus Corp (NYSE:MCS) will announce $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Marcus’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.64 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.70. Marcus posted earnings per share of $0.65 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 3.1%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, July 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Marcus will report full year earnings of $1.84 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.80 to $1.87. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $2.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.18 to $2.25. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Marcus.

Get Marcus alerts:

Marcus (NYSE:MCS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $170.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $171.20 million. Marcus had a return on equity of 9.97% and a net margin of 6.41%.

MCS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 price objective on shares of Marcus in a report on Thursday, February 21st. B. Riley raised Marcus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $46.00 in a report on Friday, April 26th. Benchmark boosted their price objective on Marcus to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 22nd. ValuEngine cut Marcus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Marcus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.75.

Marcus stock opened at $34.96 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.03, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.64. Marcus has a fifty-two week low of $30.90 and a fifty-two week high of $45.82.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 24th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. Marcus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.99%.

In other news, Director Diane M. Gershowitz sold 29,540 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.24, for a total value of $1,218,229.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 207,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,576,064.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Diane M. Gershowitz sold 46,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.58, for a total value of $1,891,028.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 207,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,438,813.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 165,072 shares of company stock valued at $6,698,029. Insiders own 29.04% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MCS. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in Marcus by 97,900.0% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 980 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 979 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Marcus by 56.7% in the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the period. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Marcus in the 4th quarter worth about $67,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Marcus by 147.8% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,287 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Marcus in the 1st quarter worth about $99,000. 64.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marcus Company Profile

The Marcus Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates movie theatres, and hotels and resorts in the United States. As of March 12, 2019, it owned or operated 1,098 screens at 90 locations in 17 states; and owned and managed 21 hotels, resorts, and other properties in nine states. The company also operates a family entertainment center under the Funset Boulevard name in Appleton, Wisconsin, as well as owns and operates a retail outlet under the name of Ronnie's Plaza.

Recommended Story: Why do companies issue convertible shares?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Marcus (MCS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Marcus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marcus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.