Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Cott Corp (COT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $605.63 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Cott Corp (NYSE:COT) (TSE:BCB) will post $605.63 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Cott’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $610.79 million and the lowest is $597.10 million. Cott posted sales of $603.60 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 0.3%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, August 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Cott will report full year sales of $2.40 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.37 billion to $2.42 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $2.49 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.45 billion to $2.51 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Cott.

Cott (NYSE:COT) (TSE:BCB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $574.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $566.04 million. Cott had a net margin of 0.08% and a return on equity of 0.39%. The business’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently commented on COT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Cott from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. TD Securities downgraded Cott from an “action list buy” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Citigroup set a $17.00 price target on Cott and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Cott from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Cott has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.40.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Doyle Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Cott during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Cutler Group LP increased its position in Cott by 39,900.0% in the fourth quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 3,990 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in Cott by 248.4% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 3,038 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Cott in the first quarter worth $86,000. Finally, Stevens Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Cott in the fourth quarter worth $148,000.

Shares of COT opened at $13.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 321.25 and a beta of 0.82. Cott has a 12 month low of $12.72 and a 12 month high of $17.06.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th. Cott’s payout ratio is 150.00%.

About Cott

Cott Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a route based service company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Route Based Services; Coffee, Tea and Extract Solutions; and All Other. Its product portfolio includes bottled water, coffee, brewed tea, water dispensers, coffee and tea brewers, specialty coffee, liquid coffee or tea concentrate, single cup coffee, cold brewed coffee, iced blend coffee or tea beverages, blended teas, hot tea, sparkling tea, coffee or tea extract solutions, filtration equipment, hot chocolate, soups, malt drinks, creamers/whiteners, cereals, and beverage concentrates, as well as premium spring, sparkling and flavored, and mineral water.

