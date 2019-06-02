Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Bridgewater Bancshares Inc (BWB) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $18.61 Million

Equities research analysts expect Bridgewater Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:BWB) to post $18.61 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Bridgewater Bancshares’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $18.79 million and the lowest is $18.44 million. Bridgewater Bancshares reported sales of $16.38 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 13.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, July 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bridgewater Bancshares will report full year sales of $76.07 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $74.84 million to $77.31 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $87.04 million, with estimates ranging from $85.37 million to $88.71 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Bridgewater Bancshares.

Bridgewater Bancshares (NASDAQ:BWB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.01). Bridgewater Bancshares had a return on equity of 12.88% and a net margin of 29.91%. The business had revenue of $17.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.30 million.

Several analysts recently weighed in on BWB shares. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Bridgewater Bancshares in a research note on Friday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bridgewater Bancshares in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bridgewater Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Bridgewater Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AlphaOne Investment Services LLC lifted its holdings in Bridgewater Bancshares by 42.7% in the first quarter. AlphaOne Investment Services LLC now owns 4,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 392.7% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,898 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 466.2% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 4,037 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 333.9% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 4,515 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 67.9% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 13,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 5,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Bridgewater Bancshares stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Thursday, hitting $10.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,943 shares, compared to its average volume of 87,598. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Bridgewater Bancshares has a 52 week low of $9.30 and a 52 week high of $13.50. The stock has a market cap of $331.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.24.

About Bridgewater Bancshares

Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bridgewater Bank that provides banking products and services to commercial real estate investors, small business entrepreneurs, and high-net-worth individuals in the United States. It offers demand, savings and money market, time, interest and noninterest bearing transaction, and brokered deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

