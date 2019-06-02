Zacks: Analysts Anticipate America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (CRMT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $175.93 Million

Brokerages expect America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT) to post $175.93 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for America’s Car-Mart’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $171.86 million and the highest estimate coming in at $180.00 million. America’s Car-Mart reported sales of $164.02 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that America’s Car-Mart will report full year sales of $709.47 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $702.93 million to $716.00 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $747.41 million, with estimates ranging from $740.82 million to $754.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for America’s Car-Mart.

America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 21st. The company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.24. America’s Car-Mart had a net margin of 7.12% and a return on equity of 19.45%. The company had revenue of $176.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $187.85 million.

A number of research firms have commented on CRMT. BidaskClub raised shares of America’s Car-Mart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of America’s Car-Mart from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $97.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. ValuEngine raised shares of America’s Car-Mart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Janney Montgomery Scott reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 price objective on shares of America’s Car-Mart in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Buckingham Research set a $107.00 price objective on shares of America’s Car-Mart and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRMT traded down $0.68 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $86.10. 104,183 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 154,655. America’s Car-Mart has a 52 week low of $60.55 and a 52 week high of $104.05. The firm has a market cap of $581.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.91.

In other news, Director William H. Henderson sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.44, for a total value of $149,160.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Gremp Jim Von sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.58, for a total transaction of $277,740.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,000 shares of company stock valued at $563,910 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 117.7% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 40,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,672,000 after purchasing an additional 21,736 shares in the last quarter. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 88.2% in the first quarter. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC now owns 9,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $833,000 after purchasing an additional 4,273 shares in the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of America’s Car-Mart in the first quarter worth approximately $347,000. Zebra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 20.0% in the first quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 5,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 881 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 257.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 44,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,064,000 after purchasing an additional 32,043 shares in the last quarter. 75.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

America’s Car-Mart Company Profile

America's Car-Mart, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company primarily sells older model used vehicles and provides financing for its customers. As of February 26, 2019, it operated 144 dealerships. America's Car-Mart, Inc was founded in 1981 and is based in Bentonville, Arkansas.

