YY’s (YY) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Benchmark

Benchmark reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of YY (NASDAQ:YY) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. Benchmark currently has a $95.00 price objective on the information services provider’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $106.00.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on YY. Tigress Financial reissued a buy rating on shares of YY in a research report on Friday, April 5th. TheStreet raised YY from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut YY from a strong-buy rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, March 9th. BidaskClub raised YY from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, ValuEngine raised YY from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $92.78.

YY opened at $68.45 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.60, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.18. YY has a 1 year low of $55.55 and a 1 year high of $125.84.

YY (NASDAQ:YY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 28th. The information services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $705.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $625.37 million. YY had a net margin of 24.06% and a return on equity of 14.85%. YY’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.72 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that YY will post 6.72 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of YY in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of YY by 40.0% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 700 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of YY by 40.7% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 829 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of YY in the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new stake in shares of YY in the fourth quarter worth about $67,000. 60.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About YY

YY Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the live streaming business in the People's Republic of China. The company operates YY Live platform, an online music and entertainment live streaming service; Huya platform, a live streaming platform, including online games, console games, mobile games, entertainments, sports, etc.; and Bigo, a leading short-form video social platform.

