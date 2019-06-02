Xenon Pharmaceuticals (XENE) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the development of medicines through the application of its proprietary discovery platform, which it refer to as Extreme Genetics. Xenon is developing proprietary product candidates for the treatment of both orphan as well as more prevalent diseases. The company offers Glybera (R), a gene therapy for the treatment of lipoprotein lipase deficiency, an orphan disorder. Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. is headquartered in Burnaby, Canada. “

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a buy rating and set a $18.00 price target (down from $21.00) on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, March 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Xenon Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $15.00.

XENE opened at $10.10 on Wednesday. Xenon Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $5.41 and a one year high of $15.92. The company has a current ratio of 17.57, a quick ratio of 17.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market cap of $258.24 million, a PE ratio of -7.59 and a beta of 1.66.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.06). As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Xenon Pharmaceuticals will post -1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XENE. Aquilo Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $7,825,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $365,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,790,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $618,000. 68.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in discovering and developing therapeutics to improve the lives of patients with neurological disorders. It focuses on the treatment of epilepsy. Its products include XEN496, XEN1101, XEN901, and XEN007. The company was founded by Simon Neil Pimstone, Johannes J. P.

