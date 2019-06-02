WIRECARD AG/ADR (WCAGY) Coverage Initiated at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on shares of WIRECARD AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:WCAGY) in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank raised shares of WIRECARD AG/ADR from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Citigroup cut shares of WIRECARD AG/ADR from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th.

Shares of OTCMKTS WCAGY opened at $78.13 on Wednesday. WIRECARD AG/ADR has a fifty-two week low of $50.70 and a fifty-two week high of $113.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.49 and a beta of 0.89.

Wirecard AG, a technology company, provides outsourcing and white label solutions for electronic payments worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Payment Processing & Risk Management, Acquiring & Issuing, and Call Center & Communication Services. The Payment Processing & Risk Management segment offers products and service for the acceptance or transactions, and the processing of electronic payments and associated processes.

