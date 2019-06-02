Wildhorse Resource Development Corp (WRD) Holdings Increased by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Wildhorse Resource Development Corp (NYSE:WRD) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,994,185 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 65,994 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Wildhorse Resource Development were worth $28,139,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Wildhorse Resource Development by 23.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,523,850 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $59,663,000 after purchasing an additional 476,860 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Wildhorse Resource Development in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Wildhorse Resource Development in the fourth quarter worth $665,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Wildhorse Resource Development in the fourth quarter worth $211,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Wildhorse Resource Development by 46.1% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 37,733 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $532,000 after purchasing an additional 11,912 shares during the period. 99.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WRD stock opened at $16.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32. Wildhorse Resource Development Corp has a twelve month low of $12.01 and a twelve month high of $29.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.26.

WildHorse Resource Development Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, exploitation, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquid resources. The company primarily holds interests in the Eagle Ford Shale in East Texas and the overpressured Cotton Valley formation in North Louisiana.

