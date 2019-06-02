Western Asset Mortgage Capital (WMC) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Western Asset Mortgage Capital (NYSE:WMC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation is focused on investing in, financing and managing primarily residential mortgage-backed securities for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a U.S. Government agency or federally chartered corporation. Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation is headquartered in Pasadena, California. “

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on Western Asset Mortgage Capital in a report on Sunday, March 17th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $10.50 price target on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:WMC opened at $9.69 on Friday. Western Asset Mortgage Capital has a twelve month low of $8.26 and a twelve month high of $11.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $523.20 million, a PE ratio of 7.13 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.51, a current ratio of 700.59 and a quick ratio of 700.59.

Western Asset Mortgage Capital (NYSE:WMC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.32. The business had revenue of $15.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.90 million. Western Asset Mortgage Capital had a return on equity of 11.99% and a net margin of 13.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Western Asset Mortgage Capital will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CIO Harris Trifon purchased 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.05 per share, for a total transaction of $35,175.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive now directly owns 6,003 shares in the company, valued at $60,330.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Dennis Joseph Mcnamara purchased 3,446 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.34 per share, for a total transaction of $35,631.64. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 5,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,809.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 16,946 shares of company stock worth $170,607. 0.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Western Asset Mortgage Capital in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Western Asset Mortgage Capital by 70.1% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,993 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Western Asset Mortgage Capital by 21.5% during the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 1,212 shares during the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in Western Asset Mortgage Capital during the first quarter worth about $808,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Western Asset Mortgage Capital by 139.4% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 5,669 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.34% of the company’s stock.

Western Asset Mortgage Capital Company Profile

Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. It focuses on investing in, financing, and managing a portfolio of agency and non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities and commercial mortgage-backed securities, residential whole-loans, residential bridge loans, securitized commercial loans, and other financial assets.

