WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC Cuts Stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (COST)

WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC reduced its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 4.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,510 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 225 shares during the quarter. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $1,092,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Arbor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. PRW Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, C J Advisory Inc bought a new position in Costco Wholesale during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director John W. Meisenbach bought 3,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $242.65 per share, for a total transaction of $727,950.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 12,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,113,927.45. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Richard A. Galanti sold 4,188 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.47, for a total value of $965,208.36. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 30,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,932,998.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,587 shares of company stock worth $2,004,576 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COST stock traded down $1.96 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $239.58. 4,057,749 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,650,471. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1 year low of $189.51 and a 1 year high of $251.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $106.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.94.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The retailer reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.06. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 25.53% and a net margin of 2.34%. The firm had revenue of $34.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.70 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 8 earnings per share for the current year.

Costco Wholesale declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Friday, April 26th that permits the company to buyback $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the retailer to buy up to 3.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This is an increase from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is 38.07%.

A number of research firms have commented on COST. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Costco Wholesale from $247.00 to $261.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Costco Wholesale from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Costco Wholesale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Loop Capital upped their price target on Costco Wholesale from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on Costco Wholesale from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $249.59.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

