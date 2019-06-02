Wells Fargo & Company MN Sells 426,992 Shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc (CRL)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lessened its stake in Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc (NYSE:CRL) by 29.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,045,887 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 426,992 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories Intl. were worth $151,914,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 45.5% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 126,896 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $17,072,000 after purchasing an additional 39,685 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 32.1% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,913 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 951 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,081 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $801,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares in the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. during the 4th quarter valued at about $125,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 34,520 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,907,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.75% of the company’s stock.
CRL stock traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $125.45. 298,719 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 331,346. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc has a 52-week low of $103.00 and a 52-week high of $149.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.13 billion, a PE ratio of 20.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.99.
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. from $140.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.64.
In other news, Director George Massaro sold 3,140 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.64, for a total value of $422,769.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,065,916.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Joseph W. Laplume sold 5,522 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.61, for a total transaction of $759,882.42. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,246,483.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,569 shares of company stock valued at $1,928,205 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.
Charles River Laboratories Intl. Company Profile
Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, an early-stage contract research company, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Support (Manufacturing).
