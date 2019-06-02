Wells Fargo & Company MN Sells 426,992 Shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc (CRL)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lessened its stake in Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc (NYSE:CRL) by 29.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,045,887 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 426,992 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories Intl. were worth $151,914,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 45.5% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 126,896 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $17,072,000 after purchasing an additional 39,685 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 32.1% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,913 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 951 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,081 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $801,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares in the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. during the 4th quarter valued at about $125,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 34,520 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,907,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.75% of the company’s stock.

CRL stock traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $125.45. 298,719 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 331,346. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc has a 52-week low of $103.00 and a 52-week high of $149.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.13 billion, a PE ratio of 20.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.99.

Charles River Laboratories Intl. (NYSE:CRL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The medical research company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.02. Charles River Laboratories Intl. had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 23.03%. The company had revenue of $604.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $587.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.29 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc will post 6.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. from $140.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.64.

In other news, Director George Massaro sold 3,140 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.64, for a total value of $422,769.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,065,916.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Joseph W. Laplume sold 5,522 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.61, for a total transaction of $759,882.42. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,246,483.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,569 shares of company stock valued at $1,928,205 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, an early-stage contract research company, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Support (Manufacturing).

