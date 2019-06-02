Wells Fargo & Company MN Sells 1,592,234 Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (ACWI)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lowered its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) by 40.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,354,157 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,592,234 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $169,851,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 603.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,846,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,261,000 after buying an additional 5,872,979 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 114,351.2% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 5,911,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,275,000 after purchasing an additional 5,906,242 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 296.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,666,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,912,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246,231 shares during the period. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP bought a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the 1st quarter worth $81,337,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 143.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 746,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,894,000 after purchasing an additional 440,610 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF stock traded down $0.69 during trading on Friday, reaching $70.09. The company had a trading volume of 2,542,172 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,261,181. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 52 week low of $61.01 and a 52 week high of $74.95.

