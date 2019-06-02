Welch & Forbes LLC Has $22.68 Million Stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ)

Welch & Forbes LLC increased its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 403,410 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,684 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $22,679,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Daiwa SB Investments Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 120.0% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa SB Investments Ltd. now owns 880 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 506.0% during the 4th quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,018 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 21.5% during the 4th quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,033 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 25.9% during the 4th quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 1,265 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. 65.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Anthony T. Skiadas sold 6,134 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.11, for a total value of $350,312.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,142,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,349 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.30, for a total value of $81,344.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,774,387.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,530 shares of company stock valued at $664,198 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VZ stock traded down $2.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $54.35. The stock had a trading volume of 29,906,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,658,121. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. Verizon Communications Inc. has a one year low of $47.13 and a one year high of $61.58. The company has a market capitalization of $235.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.48.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.03. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 35.40% and a net margin of 12.20%. The company had revenue of $32.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.17 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on VZ. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. UBS Group downgraded Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $57.70 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Bank of America set a $64.00 target price on Verizon Communications and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “neutral” rating and set a $57.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Verizon Communications currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.76.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

