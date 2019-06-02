Waters Co. (WAT) Shares Sold by Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC

Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC cut its stake in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) by 5.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,866 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 601 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Waters were worth $2,735,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WAT. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Waters in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $130,150,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Waters by 188.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 527,562 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $102,707,000 after purchasing an additional 344,432 shares during the last quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Waters in the first quarter valued at approximately $70,947,000. Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY acquired a new stake in shares of Waters in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,302,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Waters by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,863,115 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $917,426,000 after purchasing an additional 267,576 shares during the last quarter. 92.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Robert G. Carson sold 2,724 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.23, for a total transaction of $657,110.52. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,898 shares in the company, valued at $940,314.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Terrence P. Kelly sold 2,006 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.69, for a total transaction of $480,818.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on WAT shares. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Waters from $211.00 to $209.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Waters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Waters from $218.00 to $210.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Waters from $248.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Waters in a research report on Thursday. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Waters currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $208.71.

Shares of NYSE WAT opened at $200.71 on Friday. Waters Co. has a 1 year low of $167.93 and a 1 year high of $255.21. The company has a market cap of $13.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.21, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by ($0.13). Waters had a return on equity of 39.64% and a net margin of 24.59%. The firm had revenue of $513.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $545.82 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Waters Co. will post 9.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Waters Company Profile

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

