Washington Trust Bancorp (WASH) Holdings Trimmed by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can lessened its holdings in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH) by 4.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 212 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Washington Trust Bancorp were worth $208,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Washington Trust Bancorp by 2.1% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 118,213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,537,000 after purchasing an additional 2,462 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Washington Trust Bancorp by 9.3% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 282,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,637,000 after purchasing an additional 24,151 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Washington Trust Bancorp by 2.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 720,344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,836,000 after purchasing an additional 16,045 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Washington Trust Bancorp by 29.3% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 21,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after acquiring an additional 4,879 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Essex Savings Bank bought a new position in Washington Trust Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $83,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.32% of the company’s stock.

WASH stock opened at $49.09 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. Washington Trust Bancorp has a twelve month low of $45.93 and a twelve month high of $63.25. The firm has a market cap of $861.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.44 and a beta of 0.64.

Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.05. Washington Trust Bancorp had a net margin of 28.08% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The business had revenue of $49.95 million for the quarter.

In other Washington Trust Bancorp news, Director Edwin J. Santos sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.95, for a total transaction of $31,770.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,650 shares in the company, valued at $246,217.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John T. Ruggieri acquired 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $53.00 per share, for a total transaction of $26,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,770. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on WASH shares. Compass Point upgraded shares of Washington Trust Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Washington Trust Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th.

Washington Trust Bancorp Company Profile

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Washington Trust Company, of Westerly that offers various financial products and services to individuals and businesses. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management Services. The Commercial Banking segment provides various commercial and retail lending products, which include commercial real estate loans consisting of commercial mortgages and construction loans; commercial and industrial loans; residential real estate loans; and consumer loans comprising home equity loans and lines of credit, personal installment loans, and loans to individuals secured by general aviation aircraft.

