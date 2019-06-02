Walthausen & Co. LLC Grows Position in Alamo Group, Inc. (ALG)

Walthausen & Co. LLC increased its position in Alamo Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALG) by 127.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 87,065 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 48,715 shares during the quarter. Alamo Group accounts for approximately 1.1% of Walthausen & Co. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Walthausen & Co. LLC’s holdings in Alamo Group were worth $8,701,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Alamo Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alamo Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. First Interstate Bank lifted its stake in Alamo Group by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 1,581 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Alamo Group by 1,974.2% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,012 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 1,915 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in Alamo Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.71% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Ronald A. Robinson sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.55, for a total value of $877,950.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 245,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,922,088.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Richard Hodges Raborn sold 569 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.43, for a total value of $54,299.67. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $706,468.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 34,469 shares of company stock worth $3,446,957. 3.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ALG stock traded down $1.86 on Friday, reaching $94.93. The company had a trading volume of 78,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,041. Alamo Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $72.50 and a 1 year high of $106.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a current ratio of 4.63. The firm has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 0.86.

Alamo Group (NYSE:ALG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by ($0.08). Alamo Group had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 13.97%. The company had revenue of $261.93 million during the quarter.

About Alamo Group

Alamo Group Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services agricultural and infrastructure maintenance equipment for governmental and industrial use worldwide. The company offers hydraulically-powered and tractor-mounted mowers, including boom-mounted mowers; other cutters and replacement parts for heavy-duty and intensive uses; and heavy duty, tractor- and truck-mounted mowing, and vegetation maintenance equipment and replacement parts.

