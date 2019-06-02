VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC Buys 36,441 Shares of iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF (NEAR)

VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR) by 3.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,135,498 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,441 shares during the quarter. iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF comprises about 16.0% of VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF were worth $57,047,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NEAR. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF by 62.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,218,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,414,000 after acquiring an additional 3,915,546 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF by 12.1% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,720,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $990,735,000 after acquiring an additional 2,133,277 shares during the period. W.E. Donoghue & Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF by 153.3% during the first quarter. W.E. Donoghue & Co. LLC now owns 2,837,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,533,000 after acquiring an additional 1,716,892 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF by 34.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,884,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,400,000 after acquiring an additional 1,255,796 shares during the period. Finally, RiverFront Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $61,210,000.

Get iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $50.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,247,151 shares. iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $50.10 and a twelve month high of $50.30.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC Buys 36,441 Shares of iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF (NEAR)” was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this article on another domain, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international trademark & copyright legislation. The original version of this article can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/06/02/visionpoint-advisory-group-llc-buys-36441-shares-of-ishares-short-maturity-bond-etf-near.html.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd were given a $0.119 dividend. This is a positive change from iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $1.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%.

Read More: Lock-Up Period Expiration

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.