Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 1,474 Shares of BancFirst Co. (BANF)

Victory Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF) by 14.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 8,690 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,474 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in BancFirst were worth $453,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of BancFirst by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,311,440 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $65,441,000 after acquiring an additional 47,303 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of BancFirst by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,171,060 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $58,436,000 after acquiring an additional 8,825 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of BancFirst by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 374,344 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $22,441,000 after acquiring an additional 3,187 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of BancFirst by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 319,022 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,919,000 after acquiring an additional 14,030 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of BancFirst during the 4th quarter valued at $12,917,000. Institutional investors own 34.04% of the company’s stock.

Get BancFirst alerts:

Several brokerages have commented on BANF. BidaskClub upgraded shares of BancFirst from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BancFirst from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of BancFirst from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 4th.

Shares of BancFirst stock opened at $52.23 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.79. BancFirst Co. has a 52 week low of $48.07 and a 52 week high of $65.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The bank reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.04. BancFirst had a net margin of 29.07% and a return on equity of 14.31%. The company had revenue of $98.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.50 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that BancFirst Co. will post 3.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 27th. BancFirst’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.41%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This story was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this story on another publication, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright and trademark legislation. The legal version of this story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/06/02/victory-capital-management-inc-sells-1474-shares-of-bancfirst-co-banf.html.

About BancFirst

BancFirst Corporation operates as the bank holding company for BancFirst that provides a range of commercial banking services to retail customers, and small to medium-sized businesses. It operates through Metropolitan Banks, Community Banks, and Other Financial Services segments. The company offers checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, sweep accounts, club accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as overdraft protection and auto draft services.

Further Reading: What is a good rate of return for a mutual fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BANF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF).

Receive News & Ratings for BancFirst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BancFirst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.