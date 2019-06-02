Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ) Shares Bought by Savant Capital LLC

Savant Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 9.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,900 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 2,432 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,569,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Daiwa SB Investments Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 120.0% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa SB Investments Ltd. now owns 880 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 506.0% in the 4th quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,018 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 21.5% in the 4th quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,033 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 25.9% in the 4th quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 1,265 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. 65.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

Shares of NYSE:VZ opened at $54.35 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $235.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. Verizon Communications Inc. has a one year low of $47.13 and a one year high of $61.58.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $32.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.13 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 35.40% and a net margin of 12.20%. The company’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.17 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,349 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.12, for a total transaction of $77,054.88. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,549 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,459,358.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Anthony T. Skiadas sold 6,134 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.11, for a total value of $350,312.74. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,142,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,530 shares of company stock worth $664,198 over the last 90 days. 0.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on VZ shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Bank of America set a $64.00 target price on Verizon Communications and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. UBS Group downgraded Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $57.70 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, May 11th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.76.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This article was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this article on another domain, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of international copyright and trademark law. The correct version of this article can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/06/02/verizon-communications-inc-vz-shares-bought-by-savant-capital-llc.html.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

Read More: What is the quiet period?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.