Ventas, Inc. (VTR) Shares Sold by Financial Counselors Inc.

Financial Counselors Inc. trimmed its position in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) by 88.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,816 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 52,695 shares during the quarter. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Ventas were worth $435,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ventas in the first quarter worth approximately $88,000. Kaizen Advisory LLC raised its position in Ventas by 27.6% in the fourth quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC now owns 1,007 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Ventas in the fourth quarter valued at $401,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Ventas in the first quarter valued at $115,000. Finally, Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ventas in the fourth quarter valued at $632,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on VTR. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on Ventas from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 29th. ValuEngine upgraded Ventas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Ventas in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $61.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Ventas from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 11th. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group lifted their target price on Ventas from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.46.

In other news, Director James D. Shelton sold 5,940 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.79, for a total transaction of $384,852.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 46,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,036,059.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP John D. Cobb sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.88, for a total value of $648,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 23,493 shares of company stock valued at $1,502,970 over the last ninety days. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE VTR opened at $64.30 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Ventas, Inc. has a 1-year low of $51.80 and a 1-year high of $66.42. The stock has a market cap of $23.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.80, a P/E/G ratio of 8.20 and a beta of 0.30.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $942.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $908.61 million. Ventas had a return on equity of 4.04% and a net margin of 12.19%. Ventas’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.22 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Ventas, Inc. will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.7925 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $3.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.93%. Ventas’s payout ratio is 77.89%.

About Ventas

Ventas, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a leading real estate investment trust. Its diverse portfolio of approximately 1,200 assets in the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom consists of seniors housing communities, medical office buildings, university-based research and innovation centers, inpatient rehabilitation and long-term acute care facilities, and health systems.

