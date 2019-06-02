Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (BLV) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.28

Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, May 31st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.2837 per share on Thursday, June 6th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. This is a boost from Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.28.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BLV opened at $94.80 on Friday. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $83.46 and a fifty-two week high of $94.82.

About Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Bond Index Funds (the Fund), formerly Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.Long Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

