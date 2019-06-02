Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCIT) Shares Sold by AGF Investments Inc.

AGF Investments Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT) by 15.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 32,318 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,974 shares during the quarter. AGF Investments Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $2,807,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FTB Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 8,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $666,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $3,566,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $701,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Weatherstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $337,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:VCIT opened at $88.07 on Friday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $81.95 and a 1 year high of $88.07.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.252 per share. This represents a $3.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 1st.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

