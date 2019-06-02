ValuEngine Downgrades Key Energy Services (KEG) to Sell

ValuEngine lowered shares of Key Energy Services (NYSE:KEG) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

KEG has been the topic of several other reports. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $3.00 price target on shares of Key Energy Services and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Key Energy Services from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $4.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $4.94.

NYSE:KEG opened at $1.70 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.51. Key Energy Services has a twelve month low of $1.59 and a twelve month high of $17.76.

Key Energy Services (NYSE:KEG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.09) by ($0.06). Key Energy Services had a negative net margin of 17.26% and a negative return on equity of 383.21%. The business had revenue of $109.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.53 million. Equities research analysts expect that Key Energy Services will post -3.12 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Soter Capital, Llc purchased 128,113 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.98 per share, with a total value of $509,889.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have acquired a total of 155,460 shares of company stock worth $599,502 over the last ninety days. 1.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Key Energy Services in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Key Energy Services in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Alambic Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Key Energy Services in the first quarter worth approximately $52,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Key Energy Services by 30.4% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 23,115 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 5,387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellington Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Key Energy Services in the first quarter worth approximately $100,000. 47.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Key Energy Services Company Profile

Key Energy Services, Inc operates as an onshore rig-based well servicing contractor in the United States. It operates through Rig Services, Fishing and Rental Services, Coiled Tubing Services, and Fluid Management Services segments. The Rig Services segment is involved in the completion of newly drilled wells; workover and recompletion of existing oil and natural gas wells; well maintenance activities; and plugging and abandonment of wells at the end of their useful lives, as well as provision of specialty drilling services to oil and natural gas producers.

