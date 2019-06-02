Vale SA (VALE) Holdings Reduced by Pinnacle Associates Ltd.

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. reduced its position in Vale SA (NYSE:VALE) by 44.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 82,290 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 66,575 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Vale were worth $1,075,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Vale by 2,582.3% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 672,370 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,869,000 after buying an additional 647,303 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Vale by 44.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,447,620 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $58,664,000 after buying an additional 1,357,968 shares during the period. Henry James International Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vale by 415.6% in the 4th quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 95,453 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,259,000 after buying an additional 76,940 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in Vale in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,108,000. Finally, Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Vale in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. 19.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VALE opened at $12.47 on Friday. Vale SA has a 1-year low of $10.89 and a 1-year high of $16.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.21. The company has a market capitalization of $65.38 billion, a PE ratio of 6.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.10.

Vale (NYSE:VALE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.11. Vale had a net margin of 10.03% and a return on equity of 23.20%. The company had revenue of $9.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.67 billion. On average, analysts expect that Vale SA will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Vale from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Barclays set a $14.00 target price on shares of Vale and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets set a $13.00 target price on shares of Vale and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Vale from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.08.

Vale Profile

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. It operates through Ferrous Minerals, Coal, and Base Metals segments. The Ferrous Minerals segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, ferroalloys, and others ferrous products and services; and provides related logistic services.

