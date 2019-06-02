USD Coin (USDC) Price Up 0.1% This Week

USD Coin (CURRENCY:USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on June 2nd. One USD Coin token can currently be bought for $1.00 or 0.00011510 BTC on major exchanges including CoinEx, Crex24, CPDAX and Coinbase Pro. Over the last seven days, USD Coin has traded up 0.1% against the dollar. USD Coin has a total market cap of $333.60 million and approximately $81.89 million worth of USD Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $269.24 or 0.03099808 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.12 or 0.00105047 BTC.

Waltonchain (WTC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00025935 BTC.

Metaverse ETP (ETP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00013022 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded up 42.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002973 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003286 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Musicoin (MUSIC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Bowhead (AHT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000377 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000120 BTC.

USD Coin Profile

USDC is a token. It launched on May 17th, 2018. USD Coin’s total supply is 334,375,974 tokens and its circulating supply is 333,695,448 tokens. USD Coin’s official website is www.centre.io/usdc . USD Coin’s official Twitter account is @centre_io . The official message board for USD Coin is medium.com/centre-blog

USD Coin Token Trading

USD Coin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CPDAX, OKEx, LATOKEN, SouthXchange, Hotbit, Kucoin, Coinsuper, CoinEx, Poloniex, Crex24, Korbit, FCoin and Coinbase Pro. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as USD Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade USD Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy USD Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

