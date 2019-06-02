Unobtanium Price Reaches $148.30 on Top Exchanges (UNO)

Unobtanium (CURRENCY:UNO) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on June 1st. Unobtanium has a market cap of $29.73 million and approximately $347.00 worth of Unobtanium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Unobtanium has traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Unobtanium coin can currently be purchased for approximately $148.30 or 0.01733343 BTC on exchanges including CoinExchange, Cryptopia, C-CEX and Bleutrade.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8,575.31 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $437.71 or 0.05113849 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004641 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00005280 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded up 170.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00026938 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002148 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0298 or 0.00000348 BTC.

ATBCoin (ATB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000171 BTC.

CHIPS (CHIPS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000392 BTC.

Zetacoin (ZET) traded up 18.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Unobtanium Profile

Unobtanium (UNO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 18th, 2013. Unobtanium’s total supply is 200,470 coins. The Reddit community for Unobtanium is /r/unobtanium and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Unobtanium’s official Twitter account is @bryceweiner . The official website for Unobtanium is unobtanium.uno

Unobtanium Coin Trading

Unobtanium can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: C-CEX, Cryptopia, CoinExchange and Bleutrade. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unobtanium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Unobtanium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Unobtanium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

