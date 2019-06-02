United Insurance (UIHC) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $13.46

United Insurance Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:UIHC) shares reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as $13.46 and last traded at $13.46, with a volume of 738 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.75.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on UIHC shares. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded United Insurance from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $19.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. BidaskClub downgraded United Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded United Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. United Insurance presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.33.

Get United Insurance alerts:

The company has a market cap of $593.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 229.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.37.

United Insurance (NASDAQ:UIHC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The insurance provider reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $191.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.90 million. United Insurance had a net margin of 0.18% and a return on equity of 0.49%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that United Insurance Holdings Corp will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 14th were paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 13th. United Insurance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.16%.

In other United Insurance news, Director Alec Poitevint II acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.73 per share, with a total value of $343,250.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $343,250. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Daniel Peed sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.37, for a total value of $130,960.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,954,836 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,000,665.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 47,080 shares of company stock worth $691,273. 52.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in United Insurance during the 4th quarter worth $136,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in United Insurance during the 4th quarter worth $248,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in United Insurance by 65.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 144,442 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,232,000 after buying an additional 56,927 shares during the period. Neuburgh Advisers LLC raised its stake in United Insurance by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC now owns 6,732 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 680 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in United Insurance by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 59,249 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $985,000 after buying an additional 10,589 shares during the period. 37.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “United Insurance (UIHC) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $13.46” was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this story on another site, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright laws. The legal version of this story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/06/02/united-insurance-uihc-reaches-new-52-week-low-at-13-46.html.

About United Insurance (NASDAQ:UIHC)

United Insurance Holdings Corp. operates as a property and casualty insurance holding company that sources, writes, and services residential personal and commercial property, and casualty insurance policies in the United States. The company offers structure, content, and liability coverage for standard single-family homeowners, renters, and condominium unit owners, as well as dwelling fire policies.

See Also: Why Net Income is Important to Investors

Receive News & Ratings for United Insurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Insurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.